Boy burnt on arms& legs with hot spatula by father in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:28 IST
Representative news Image Credit: Pixabay

In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old boy was singed, allegedly by his father with a hot spatula, for not studying, police said.

The incident, which took place on January 30, came to light after a panchayat member informed the police.

The child's father, Srikumkar (31), an alcoholic, has been arrested and remanded to custody, police said.

The boy, who has burn marks on his arms and legs, has been shifted to a child welfare center at Pathanamthitta, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

