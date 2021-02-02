Left Menu

Congress MP Hibi Eden moves adjournment motion notice in LS

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Hibi Eden on Tuesday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the constitution of a special central health team to tackle the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Hibi Eden on Tuesday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the constitution of a special central health team to tackle the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has decided to depute two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to collaborate with the State health authorities in instituting public health measures for COVID-19 management.

According to an official release, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report a large number of cases when almost all states/Union Territories are showing a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19. Currently, the two states alone contribute to almost 70 per cent of active COVID-19 cases in the country. Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition parties created a ruckus and staged a walkout from the Upper House after their demand for suspension of business to take up a discussion on the ongoing farmers' agitation against three farm laws was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

The Lok Sabha will meet today at 4 pm and the agenda includes the 27 bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be tabled in the Lower House. Opposition parties including Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and CPI (M) also gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the demand on repealing all three farm laws in view of farmers' protest.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget 2021-22. Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour during this session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

