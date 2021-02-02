Left Menu

DMK MP D Ravi Kumar moves adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament D Ravi Kumar has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding to provide important Parliamentary papers including Economic Survey and Union Budget in languages mentioned in the eighth schedule of Constitution, including Tamil.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament D Ravi Kumar has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding to provide important Parliamentary papers including Economic Survey and Union Budget in languages mentioned in the eighth schedule of Constitution, including Tamil. The Lok Sabha will meet today at 4 pm and the agenda includes 27 bills, passed by the Houses of Parliament during the fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha that will be tabled in the Lower House.

Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition parties created a ruckus and staged a walkout from the Upper House after their demand for suspension of business to take up a discussion on the ongoing farmers' agitation against three farm laws was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget 2021-22.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour during this session. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

