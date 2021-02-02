ACB raids on seven officers unearth huge cash and gold haul

Anti-Corruption Bureau raids against seven government servants at 30 places across Karnataka on Tuesday led to the recovery of huge cash and gold besides huge investment in property, officials said.

According to ACB officials, cases of disproportionate assets were registered in Bengaluru, Ballari, Kolar, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, and Kalaburagiand subsequently the searches were carried out under the supervision of superintendents of police.

The officers whose houses were raided were DevarajKallesh, Pandurang Garage, Jayaraj K V, Dr. S N Vijay Kumar, DrSrinivas, Channabasappa Avant, and Srinivas, they said.

According to an ACB official, one of the officers had invested hugely in flats in Kalaburagi and owned 23 acres of land, which he had purchased recently.

