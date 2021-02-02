Left Menu

HC directs Future Retail to maintain status quo on deal with Reliance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:22 IST
HC directs Future Retail to maintain status quo on deal with Reliance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to maintain status quo in relation to its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail, which has been objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

Justice J R Midha said the court was satisfied that an immediate interim order was required to be passed to protect the rights of Amazon.

''Respondents (FRL) are directed to maintain status quo as on today at 4:49 PM till pronouncement of the reserved order,'' the judge said.

Amazon has approached the high court seeking direction to order enforcement of the award by Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) restraining FRL from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail. Amazon has sought to restrain Kishore Biyani-led Future Group from taking any steps to complete the transaction with entities that are a part of the Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani (MDA) Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marseille coach Villas-Boas offers to resign

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas says he has offered to resign because of a conflict with the clubs board and not received a reply.At a news conference on Tuesday, the former Chelsea and Tottenham coach said he disagreed with the clubs spo...

We hope we will be able to re-open schools in full capacity soon: Delhi CM

While interacting with the principals and management authorities of private schools, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed hope that the schools in the national capital will be able to re-open in full capacity soon follo...

Stranger Things Season 4: Fan shares Matthew Modine’s image on the way to set

The Stranger Things Season 4 is currently under production, and fans are ardently waiting to watch Netflixs hit 1980s set sci-fi horror series. Season 3 premiered back in 2019 and the fourth season is expected to launch in early 2021. But t...

After post-Budget bull run, Kotak Securities revises up year-end Sensex target

Handsome gains in equities over the last two sessions, coupled with strong company financials in the December quarter, made Kotak Securities on Tuesday upwardly revise its year-end target for the domestic market indices. The domestic broker...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021