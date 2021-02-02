Left Menu

SI suspended for taking money from differently-abled woman to act on her complaint: DIG

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:27 IST
SI suspended for taking money from differently-abled woman to act on her complaint: DIG

A sub-inspector heading a police post in Kanpur district was on Tuesday suspended allegedly for extracting nearly Rs 15,000 from a differently-abled woman to search her minor daughter, a senior police official said.

Kanpur range Deputy Inspector General of Police Preetinder Singh said SI Rajpal Singh of Sanigawan police post was suspended after it was found that he had taken the money from the woman on the pretext of paying diesel bill of his vehicle.

“Assistant SP (Cantonment) Nikhil Pathak has been asked to hold an inquiry against the SI and submit his report,” the DIG said, adding he would take further action against the SI after receiving the report.

The DIG told PTI that he took action against the SI after the woman, who walks on crutches, approached him on Monday and apprised him of the SI’s act of forcing her to pay the diesel bill of his vehicle for acting on her complaint about her missing 15-year-old daughter.

The woman had alleged in her complaint to the police that her daughter had been kidnapped by one of her close relatives nearly a month ago, the DIG said.

The woman even alleged that she had to borrow money from her relatives to pay Rs 10,000 to 15,000 to the policeman, DIG Singh said.

“Taking cognisance of the matter, I ordered the SI’s suspension and a departmental probe into his conduct,” the DIG said.

Earlier on Monday, the SI was removed from his post and was attached with the reserve police lines, the DIG said, adding, after getting a preliminary inquiry report, the SI was placed under suspension on Tuesday.

City's Superintendent of Police (East) Shiva Ji said the differently-abled woman's 15-year-old daughter was kidnapped by her close relative about a month back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marseille coach Villas-Boas offers to resign

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas says he has offered to resign because of a conflict with the clubs board and not received a reply.At a news conference on Tuesday, the former Chelsea and Tottenham coach said he disagreed with the clubs spo...

We hope we will be able to re-open schools in full capacity soon: Delhi CM

While interacting with the principals and management authorities of private schools, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed hope that the schools in the national capital will be able to re-open in full capacity soon follo...

Stranger Things Season 4: Fan shares Matthew Modine’s image on the way to set

The Stranger Things Season 4 is currently under production, and fans are ardently waiting to watch Netflixs hit 1980s set sci-fi horror series. Season 3 premiered back in 2019 and the fourth season is expected to launch in early 2021. But t...

After post-Budget bull run, Kotak Securities revises up year-end Sensex target

Handsome gains in equities over the last two sessions, coupled with strong company financials in the December quarter, made Kotak Securities on Tuesday upwardly revise its year-end target for the domestic market indices. The domestic broker...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021