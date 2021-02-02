Left Menu

Plea in HC for directions to AAP govt to appoint more additional prosecutors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:03 IST
Plea in HC for directions to AAP govt to appoint more additional prosecutors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the AAP government to create posts of additional public prosecutors and then appoint them to the 55 fast track and POCSO courts in the national capital.

The application has been moved by the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association in a pending petition before the high court which it had initiated on its own to deal with the issues pertaining to working conditions and appointment of public prosecutors.

The application, filed through advocates Kushal Kumar and Harsh Ahuja, has claimed that the Delhi government has ''refused to create posts of additional public prosecutors to be posted in the 55 fast-track and POCSO courts (existing and proposed)''.

POCSO courts are those set up to deal with offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The association, also represented by advocates Aditya Kapoor and Akash Deep Gupta, has stated in its plea that the Supreme Court had in 2019 directed setting up of special POCSO courts in each district where there are more than 100 cases under the POCSO Act.

The apex court had also said that these courts would be funded by the central government and the fund will also take care of appointment of presiding officers, support staff, special public prosecutors and other necessary infrastructure, the application has said.

It has further said that as speedy disposal of POCSO cases was being hampered due to non-availability of public prosecutors (PPs), the Directorate of Prosecution ordered that in such situations, the substitute PPs should be present.

However, as this arrangement was not found to be effective, the DIrectorate of Prosecution proposed creation of posts of Additional PPs and also sent a proposal for creation of two posts of Additional PPs in each fast-track and POSCO court, the application has claimed.

It has further claimed that this proposal was rejected by the Delhi government's Home department which said the same was unreasonable.

The association has said that presently the 55 fast track and POCSO courts are functioning with 37 PPs which was leading to overburdening of the prosecution and increase in pendency of rape and POCSO cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIFL Asset Mgmt elevates Manoj Shenoy as CEO

IIFL Asset Management on Tuesday announced the elevation of Manoj Shenoy as the chief executive with immediate effect.Shenoy joined IIFL Wealth Group in April 2020 as executive director following the acquisition of LT Capital Markets, which...

Supergirl Season 6: Azie Tesfai, Melissa Benoist share their experiences

The live-action adaption series, Supergirl will conclude with Season 6. The CWs Supergirl star Azie Tesfai, who wrote the twelfth episode shared her experience of work while writing with the writers team of Supergirl Season 6. Azie Tesfai i...

Marseille coach Villas-Boas offers to resign

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas says he has offered to resign because of a conflict with the clubs board and not received a reply.At a news conference on Tuesday, the former Chelsea and Tottenham coach said he disagreed with the clubs spo...

We hope we will be able to re-open schools in full capacity soon: Delhi CM

While interacting with the principals and management authorities of private schools, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed hope that the schools in the national capital will be able to re-open in full capacity soon follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021