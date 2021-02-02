Left Menu

SI suspended for taking money from differently abled woman to act on her complaint: DIG

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:09 IST
SI suspended for taking money from differently abled woman to act on her complaint: DIG
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A sub-inspector heading a police post in Kanpur district was on Tuesday suspended allegedly for extracting money from a differently abled woman to search for her minor daughter, a senior police official said.

Kanpur range Deputy Inspector General of Police Preetinder Singh said SI Rajpal Singh of Sanigawan police post was suspended after it was found that he had taken the money from the woman on the pretext of paying diesel bill of his vehicle.

"Assistant SP (Cantonment) Nikhil Pathak has been asked to hold an inquiry against the SI and submit his report," the DIG said, adding he would take further action against the SI after receiving the report.

The DIG told PTI that he took action against the SI after the woman, who walks on crutches, approached him on Monday and apprised him of the SI's act of forcing her to pay the diesel bill of his vehicle for acting on her complaint about her missing 15-year-old daughter.

The woman had alleged in her complaint to the police that her daughter had been kidnapped by one of her close relatives nearly a month ago, the DIG said.

The woman even alleged that she had to borrow money from her relatives to pay Rs 10,000 to 15,000 to the policeman, DIG Singh said.

"Taking cognisance of the matter, I ordered the SI's suspension and a departmental probe into his conduct," the DIG said.

Earlier on Monday, the SI was removed from his post and was attached with the reserve police lines, the DIG said, adding, after getting a preliminary inquiry report, the SI was placed under suspension on Tuesday.

City's Superintendent of Police (East) Shiva Ji said the differently abled woman's 15-year-old daughter was kidnapped by her close relative about a month back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Ltd posts Rs 5,177 cr net profit in Q3

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 5,177 crore in the third quarter this fiscal compared to Rs 3,835 crore in the year-ago period.On a standalone basis, net profit for the December quarter sto...

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine shows over 91 per cent efficacy in phase 3 trial: Lancet study

Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has shown 91.6 per cent efficacy in the phase 3 trial without any serious side effects, according to an interim analysis of data published in The Lancet journal on Tuesday.The findings are based on...

Mali gold production hits fresh high in 2020

Malis industrial gold production reached 65.2 tonnes in 2020, slightly higher than the previous years record production of 65.1 tonnes, mines ministry statistics showed on Tuesday. Production had been forecast at 59.7 tonnes but surpassed e...

340 people died cleaning sewers in last 5 years: MSJ&E

A total of 340 people have died while cleaning sewers in the last five years, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Tuesday.Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021