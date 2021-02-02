Iran says it will allow crew of detained South Korean vessel to leave

Iran says it will allow crew of detained South Korean vessel to leaveReuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:14 IST
Iran has agreed to allow the crew members of a South Korean vessel it seized for alleged environmental pollution to leave the country, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media on Tuesday.
"Following a request by the South Korean government ..., the crew of the Korean ship, which was detained on charges of causing environmental pollution in the Persian Gulf, have received the permission to leave the country in a humanitarian move by Iran," Khatibzadeh said. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)
