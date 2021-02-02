Left Menu

Police: FBI agents involved in a shooting in South Florida

PTI | Sunrise | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:06 IST
Police: FBI agents involved in a shooting in South Florida

Police in South Florida have swarmed a neighborhood following a Tuesday morning shooting involving FBI agents.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise, Florida. Another large contingent of law enforcement officers gathered outside a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, where shooting victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area.

News outlets reported that Sunrise police at the scene said FBI agents were injured while serving an arrest warrant, and that a man was still barricaded inside a home in the suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

No additional details were immediately available.

