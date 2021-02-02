Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged 'ceasefire violations'PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:12 IST
By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Pakistan on Tuesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The Foreign Office claimed that four civilians sustained injuries due to the firing Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors on Monday. The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.
