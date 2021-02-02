Left Menu

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged 'ceasefire violations'

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:12 IST
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged 'ceasefire violations'

By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Pakistan on Tuesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The Foreign Office claimed that four civilians sustained injuries due to the firing Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors on Monday. The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Olympique de Marseille sack coach Villas-Boas

French club Olympique de Marseille announced they had sacked manager Andre Villas-Boas on Tuesday, hours after the Portuguese coach said he had offered to resign over disagreements with the clubs board.Olympique de Marseille announces the d...

Finance Bill proposes 27 amendments in LIC Act

Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda on Tuesday said 27 amendments have been proposed to Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956 to help facilitate listing of the insurance behemoth on stock exchanges.These changes have been pushed thro...

266 mobile apps blocked by govt since June 2020: MHA to LS

As many as 266 mobile apps have been blocked by the government so far since June last year, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said the use of the banned apps by a large number of people i...

Two FBI agents killed in early-morning raid in Sunrise, Florida

Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early morning raid on Tuesday at a Sunrise, Florida home as they were executing a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI said in a statement.The shooting occurred at 6 a.m. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021