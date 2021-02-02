U.S. State Dept says military takeover in Myanmar constitutes a coup, reviewing assistance

The U.S. State Department has assessed the military takeover in Myanmar constitutes a coup and will therefore conduct a review of its foreign assistance to the country, but will continue its humanitarian programs helping the Rohingya, senior officials said on Tuesday.

In a briefing with the reporters, State Department officials said Washington has not been in direct contact with the coup leaders in Myanmar or the deposed civilian government leaders.

