Left Menu

266 mobile apps blocked by govt since June 2020: MHA to LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:41 IST
266 mobile apps blocked by govt since June 2020: MHA to LS
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

As many as 266 mobile apps have been blocked by the government so far since June last year, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said the use of the banned apps by a large number of people in India enables compilation of huge data which might be collated, analysed, profiled and mined by elements that are hostile to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State as well as to the public order, apart from being detrimental to the interest of the general public.

''Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has so far blocked 266 mobile apps since June, 2020 under the provisions of section 69 A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 on national security concerns,'' he said in a written reply.

Though the minister did not specify the host countries of the apps, almost all blocked apps were of Chinese origin and the action has been taken following escalation of tension along the Sino-India border in Ladakh.

Reddy said with the enhanced use of cyber space, number of cyber crimes, including online fraud is also increasing.

As per latest published data of the National Crime Records Bureau, as many as 3,466 cases of online frauds were registered in 2017, 3,353 cases in 2018 and 6,233 cases in 2019.

According to data available, 1,971, persons were arrested by law enforcement agencies in such cases in 2017, 1,778 people in 2018 and 2,542 people in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rio de Janeiro mayor says hundreds of vaccines okay after power outage

Rio de Janeiro will be able to use hundreds of coronavirus vaccines that the city initially feared would need to be thrown out after a power outage left them stored at an inappropriate temperature, the mayors office said on Tuesday. Last we...

Moscow court orders Kremlin foe Navalny to prison

A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning.Navalny, who is the most prominent c...

Rajasthan: Over 2.39 lakh frontline workers to be vaccinated in 2nd phase of inoculation drive

Over 2.39 lakh frontline workers will be covered under the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Rajasthan which is going to start in the next few days, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.Sharma said the results of t...

UP govt agrees to permit arrested PFI 'members' meet lawyers

The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to permit three alleged PFI members lodged in a Mathura jail meet lawyers in accordance with the jail manual. They were arrested by the UP Police while going to Hathras to meet the family of a gang-ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021