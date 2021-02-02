Left Menu

IAF to host conclave of Air Force chiefs to discuss current issues

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:53 IST
IAF to host conclave of Air Force chiefs to discuss current issues

The IAF will host a two-day conclave here of Air Force chiefs of various countries to discuss current issues related to ''aero space power strategy and technological developments'', the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on February 3.

It is expected to be attended by about 75 countries, the ministry said in a statement.

The conclave will happen on Thursday and Friday, concurrently with the country's premier aerospace and defence exhibition Aero India 2021 that will start on Wednesday and end on Friday.

The ministry said the conclave will provide a much needed platform to Air Force chiefs to discuss issues related to military aviation, space operations and aerospace strategy.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the conclave has been planned in a ''hybrid form'' with extensive use of digital media, the ministry said.

''The conclave will be a unique one where chiefs of Air Staff from various countries would brainstorm and synergise their thoughts on current issues related to aero space power strategy and technological developments,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rio de Janeiro mayor says hundreds of vaccines okay after power outage

Rio de Janeiro will be able to use hundreds of coronavirus vaccines that the city initially feared would need to be thrown out after a power outage left them stored at an inappropriate temperature, the mayors office said on Tuesday. Last we...

Moscow court orders Kremlin foe Navalny to prison

A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning.Navalny, who is the most prominent c...

Rajasthan: Over 2.39 lakh frontline workers to be vaccinated in 2nd phase of inoculation drive

Over 2.39 lakh frontline workers will be covered under the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Rajasthan which is going to start in the next few days, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.Sharma said the results of t...

UP govt agrees to permit arrested PFI 'members' meet lawyers

The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to permit three alleged PFI members lodged in a Mathura jail meet lawyers in accordance with the jail manual. They were arrested by the UP Police while going to Hathras to meet the family of a gang-ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021