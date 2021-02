IAF to host conclave of Air Force chiefs to discuss current issues

The IAF will host a two-day conclave here of Air Force chiefs of various countries to discuss current issues related to ''aero space power strategy and technological developments'', the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on February 3.

It is expected to be attended by about 75 countries, the ministry said in a statement.

The conclave will happen on Thursday and Friday, concurrently with the country's premier aerospace and defence exhibition Aero India 2021 that will start on Wednesday and end on Friday.

The ministry said the conclave will provide a much needed platform to Air Force chiefs to discuss issues related to military aviation, space operations and aerospace strategy.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the conclave has been planned in a ''hybrid form'' with extensive use of digital media, the ministry said.

''The conclave will be a unique one where chiefs of Air Staff from various countries would brainstorm and synergise their thoughts on current issues related to aero space power strategy and technological developments,'' it added.

