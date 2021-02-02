Left Menu

Uniform minimum age for marriage: SC notice to Centre on plea for transfer cases from High Courts to itself

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Central government and sought its response on a petition seeking transfer of cases pending in different High Courts related to uniform marriage age for men and women to the apex court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:31 IST
Uniform minimum age for marriage: SC notice to Centre on plea for transfer cases from High Courts to itself
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Central government and sought its response on a petition seeking transfer of cases pending in different High Courts related to uniform marriage age for men and women to the apex court. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde has agreed to examine the plea by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The petitioner said in order to avoid multiplicity of litigations and conflicting views, the top court should transfer petitions pending before the Delhi and Rajasthan High Courts to itself and decide them together. "The transfer plea had been filed to secure gender justice, gender equality, and dignity of women", the petition stated.

It has sought uniform age of marriage saying that there is specific religion-based legislation which prescribe a certain age for marriage and that it is discriminatory of Article 14 and 21. Various laws state that the minimum age for getting married should be 18 for women and 21 for men. The petition urged that the minimum age of marriage should be 21 years for all citizens.

It sought direction for the Centre to take appropriate steps to remove the anomalies in the minimum age of marriage and make it 'gender-neutral, religion-neutral and uniform for all citizens' in the spirit of the fundamental rights of equality and right to life and international conventions. The petition stated that differential bar discriminated against women, thus contravened the fundamental principles of gender equality, gender justice, and dignity of women.

"Today, the minimum age for women is 18 as against 21 for men and this amounts to blatant discrimination against women. There no scientific backing for different ages for marriage except for the distinction based on patriarchal stereotypes perpetuating inequality against women that goes completely against the global trends," the petition added. The petition further read that more than 125 countries in the world had a uniform age of marriage for men and women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Left parties, TJS call for road blockade on Feb 6 in Telangana in support of farmers' stir

The CPI, CPIM and some otheropposition parties in Telangana on Tuesday decided to stage aroad blockade on February 6 in support of the ongoingagitation by farmers near Delhi demanding repeal of the threecentral farm laws.The leaders of CPI,...

Rio de Janeiro mayor says hundreds of vaccines okay after power outage

Rio de Janeiro will be able to use hundreds of coronavirus vaccines that the city initially feared would need to be thrown out after a power outage left them stored at an inappropriate temperature, the mayors office said on Tuesday. Last we...

Moscow court orders Kremlin foe Navalny to prison

A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning.Navalny, who is the most prominent c...

Rajasthan: Over 2.39 lakh frontline workers to be vaccinated in 2nd phase of inoculation drive

Over 2.39 lakh frontline workers will be covered under the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Rajasthan which is going to start in the next few days, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.Sharma said the results of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021