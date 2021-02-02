Two arrested for running online prostitution racket

The crime branch of Mumbai policeon Tuesday claimed to have busted an online sex racket byarresting two persons and rescuing three women from a hotel insuburban Powai.

Unit 4 of the crime branch raided a hotel at Sakiviharon Monday and rescued three women who had been forcibly pushedinto prostitution, an official said.

Two persons who were operating the racket online werearrested, he added.

The accused were booked under the Immoral TrafficPrevention Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)