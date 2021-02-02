Rajasthan: Over 2.39 lakh frontline workers to be vaccinated in 2nd phase of inoculation drive

Over 2.39 lakh frontline workers will be covered under the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Rajasthan which is going to start in the next few days, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.

Sharma said the results of the first phase of inoculation drive are encouraging and preparations for the second phase have been completed.

In the second phase, armed forces personnel will be vaccinated, he said.

Apart from them, employees of the Revenue Department, local bodies, Panchayat Raj Department and police will also be vaccinated.

A total of 2,39,118 people will be vaccinated in the second phase, Sharma said, adding that 22,520 employees of Revenue Department, 55,362 of local bodies and 1,61,236 police and Army personnel have been registered for the vaccination.

As many as 3,30,990 health workers have been vaccinated so far, the minister added.

