Britain calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny
Britain demanded that Russia immediately releases Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who was sentenced to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday after a court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole.Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:18 IST
Britain demanded that Russia immediately releases Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who was sentenced to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday after a court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, was arrested at the Russian border on Jan. 17 after returning from Germany where he had been recovering from being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.
"The UK calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Alexey Navalny and all of the peaceful protesters and journalists arrested over the last two weeks," said foreign minister Dominic Raab. "Today's perverse ruling, targeting the victim of a poisoning rather than those responsible, shows Russia is failing to meet the most basic commitments expected of any responsible member of the international community."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin's
- Russia
- Alexei
- Dominic Raab
- Kremlin
- Russian
- Germany
- Britain
- Navalny
ALSO READ
Parler partially reappears with support from Russian technology firm
Germany regrets U.S. decision to sanction Russian vessel involved in Nord Stream 2
Kremlin critic Navalny calls on supporters to protest after court jails him for 30 days
UN rights office 'deeply troubled' by Russian activist Aleksei Navalny’s arrest
Palestinians expect to get Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'within days'