Air Marshal Manavendra Singh takes charge as Chief of IAF's Southern Command

He has over 6,600 hours of flying experience in various challenging sectors like the Siachen, the North East, Uttarakhand, the Western desert and Congo.He was serving as the director general inspection and safety at the Air headquarters before he took charge of the Southern Command in Thiruvananthapuram.The Air Officer has been the recipient of presidential awards, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vir Chakra and Vishisht Seva Medal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:36 IST
Air Marshal Manavendra Singh on Tuesday took charge as the new commander in chief of the Southern Air Command.

In a career spanning over 38 years, Air Marshal Singh has held a number of command and staff positions.

He has commanded various frontline air bases besides the IAF peacekeeping contingent in Bukavu in Congo. An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College Wellington and Joint Forces Staff College in the US, the Air Marshal was commissioned in the flying branch of Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982 as a helicopter pilot. The air officer has flown a wide variety of helicopters and trainer aircraft. He has over 6,600 hours of flying experience in various challenging sectors like the Siachen, the North East, Uttarakhand, the Western desert and Congo.

He was serving as the director general inspection and safety at the Air headquarters before he took charge of the Southern Command in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Air Officer has been the recipient of presidential awards, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vir Chakra and Vishisht Seva Medal. Air Marshal Singh succeeded Air Marshal Amit Tiwari who has been appointed as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Allahabad-headquartered Central Air Command.

