Police embedded road spikes, concretised jersey barriers at Ghazipur border after Jan 26 violence: Delhi Jt Commissioner

Delhi Police decided to embed spikes on roads and concretise jersey barricades at Ghazipur border as part of efforts to beef up security in view of the weaponisation of tractors and violence by protestors during the January 26 tractor rally, said Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:53 IST
Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar speaking to ANI on February 2. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police decided to embed spikes on roads and concretise jersey barricades at Ghazipur border as part of efforts to beef up security in view of the weaponisation of tractors and violence by protestors during the January 26 tractor rally, said Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar on Tuesday. Kumar said, "We have embedded spikes on roads and concretised jersey barricades at Ghazipur border in order to bolster the security at the border in view of the weaponisation of tractors by protesters during January 26 tractor rally violence."

"After the January 26 tractor rally violence and seeing the number of protestors at Ghazipur border, there is no guarantee that similar violence will not happen again," he added. Commenting on the use of steel batons by police personnel at Ghazipur border, he said, "The use such anti-riot gear was not approved by the Delhi Police. It was done at the local level as part of some experiment."

On being asked whether or not he has been asked for an explanation regarding the use of these batons, he reacted, "This news is baseless. No explanation call has been raised regarding this," he said. On February 1, some pictures of police personnel carrying lance-like metal batons at Ghazipur border were widely shared on social media raising questions about their use by the Delhi Police. (ANI)

