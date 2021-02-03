Man held for killing friend who failed to return Rs 400 loan

A man has been arrested inUlhasnagar in Thane district for allegedly killing his friendfor not returning a loan of Rs 400, police said on Tuesday.

Sonu had lent Rs 400 to Fahim, his colleague in ajeans manufacturing unit, and often used to ask the latter toreturn the money, and most of these occasions would end inarguments between the two, a Hill Line police station officialsaid.

On Tuesday, Sonu pushed Fahim against a lamp post,killing him on the spot, he added.

