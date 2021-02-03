Criminal killed in exchange of fire with police in UP

In a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh Police, the Delhi Police on Tuesday killed a criminal, who was wanted in a murder case of a constable, after an exchange of fire in Baraut area, officials said. The accused was identified as Zaved alias Rashid (38), a resident of Ghaziabad in UP, they said. A team of Delhi Police Special Cell was in Baraut. On Tuesday, information was received that Zaved was coming in a car near Gol Tubewell at Binali-Meerut Road between 10 pm to 11 pm, a senior police officer said. ''Thereafter, a joint team laid a trap. Zaved came around 10.30 pm near Gol Tubewell. He was asked to surrender, but the accused opened fire. ''Police also fired in which Zaved was injured. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said. One semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from the spot. One carbine of 9 mm with 10 live cartridges were recovered from the car, he said.

Zaved was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh. He was previously involved in 21 criminal cases, including of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, assault upon police, Arms Act, Gangster Act. Thirteen cases were registered in Delhi and eight in UP, police said.

Zaved was wanted in a case of robbery-cum murder of a Delhi Police constable Manish Yadav, the DCP said. On September 7, 2020, Zaved with his three associates -- Imran, Nadeem and Hasan -- had intercepted Yadav on his bike in the area of Baghpat, UP, he said. The accused had pointed guns at Yadav and asked him to hand over his belongings. When Yadav resisted, they shot at him and robbed Rs 20,000 and other valuables, before fleeing from the spot. Yadav was admitted in a hospital, but he died on the same night, the DCP said.

Zaved was earlier arrested in a case of gangrape in Bhajanpura area in 2019, police added.

