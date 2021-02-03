Left Menu

Independence would hit Scottish trade harder than Brexit - LSE report

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 05:31 IST
Independence would hit Scottish trade harder than Brexit - LSE report

Scotland's economy will suffer a blow to trade two or three times more severe than the impact of Brexit if it breaks away from the United Kingdom, according to an academic study published on Wednesday.

Scotland's devolved government dismissed the report by the London School of Economics (LSE), saying it had not taken into account factors that would enable an independent Scotland to "do things better." The report said Scotland sends 61% of its exports to the rest of the United Kingdom, which it said would remain its biggest trade partner for decades after any independence vote, limiting the benefits for Scotland if it rejoins the European Union.

"At least from a trade perspective, independence would leave Scotland considerably poorer than staying in the United Kingdom," said Hanwei Huang, assistant professor at the City University of Hong Kong, one of the authors of the report. The pro-independence Scottish National Party, which heads the Scottish government, wants to hold a second referendum on breaking away from the United Kingdom.

Voters in Scotland, which has a population of around 5.5 million, rejected independence in 2014. But the SNP says Britain's departure from the EU, which was opposed by a majority of Scots, means the question must be put to a new vote. Responding to the LSE report, the Scottish government said an independent Scotland would benefit from rejoining the EU's single market and pointed to the success of small EU member states Ireland and Denmark.

The Scottish government also said the study did not look at changes in migration policy, inward investment "or any economic levers the Scottish government would have control of in an independent Scotland to do things better and boost the economy". Opinion polls have shown a majority of Scots now favour independence, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not approve a new referendum.

The LSE report said Scottish income per capita stands to fall by 2% because of Brexit. If Scotland became independent, rejoined the EU and had low border costs for trade with the United Kingdom, that figure would become a 6.3% fall - or a 7.6% drop if border costs with the UK such as customs checks were high, it said.

The report estimated trade flows between Scotland and the rest of the UK were six times higher than would be expected if they were separate countries. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of a COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germans BioNTech, the government said on Wednesday. The provisional approval of the Pfizer-B...

FACTBOX-What has Biden done so far to roll back Trump's immigration policies?

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a review of asylum processing and the legal immigration system, part of a major effort to reverse many of the restrictive policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.Heres what Biden ha...

Congressmen seek FBI inquiry into vandalism of Gandhi statue

An Indian-American Congressman sought an FBI investigation on Tuesday into the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California, even as several other lawmakers condemned the act of vandalisation.A bronze statue of Gandhi in the Cent...

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350 mln in emergency aid it cannot get back

Last week, the International Monetary Fund sent 350 million in cash to the Myanmar government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help the country battle the coronavirus pandemic.Days later, military leaders seized power...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021