Left Menu

Rs 1.74 cr cash seized in MP's Barghat, 3 arrested

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested three persons in the Barghat district and seized Rs 1.74 crore in cash from their possession.

ANI | Barghat (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-02-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 08:42 IST
Rs 1.74 cr cash seized in MP's Barghat, 3 arrested
S Saryam, Subdivisional Police Officer of Barghat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested three persons in the Barghat district and seized Rs 1.74 crore in cash from their possession. According to S Saryam, Subdivisional Police Officer of Barghat, partially burnt notes worth Rs 1,87,000 were also found.

"Three people have been arrested and Rs 1,74,00,000 in cash was seized yesterday. Some partially burnt notes were also found, amounting to about Rs 1,87,000. The accused used to take money from traders in Varanasi, travel to Mumbai and return with gold for delivery," Saryam said. The state's Income Tax department has been intimated for further probe," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...

'Proud moment', says Deputy DG after Telangana-AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award after 12 years

It was a proud moment for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State National Cadet Corps NCC Directorate to win the best directorate award on Republic Day for the year 2020-21 after 12 years, said Deputy DG of the directorate, Suresh Krishnan,...

Sheffield United wins again in bid for great escape in EPL

Sheffield Uniteds improbable quest to escape relegation from the Premier League gathered pace as the last-place team came from behind to beat fellow struggler West Bromwich Albion 2-1.After failing to win any of its first 17 games a first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021