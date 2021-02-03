Left Menu

Create SOP for 'exceptions dealing mechanism' for cash transfers under PMGKY: HC sends PIL for representation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sent a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for representation to the concerned authorities, which sought to create SOP for "exceptions dealing mechanism" for Cash transfers under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMJKY) as well as for all future schemes/welfare measures to be distributed/disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for persons who are otherwise intended beneficiaries of the government scheme but are not able to avail the same only for want of PMJDY account.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 08:51 IST
Create SOP for 'exceptions dealing mechanism' for cash transfers under PMGKY: HC sends PIL for representation
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sent a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for representation to the concerned authorities, which sought to create SOP for "exceptions dealing mechanism" for cash transfers under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMJKY) as well as for all future schemes/welfare measures to be distributed/disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for persons who are otherwise intended beneficiaries of the government scheme but are not able to avail the same only for want of PMJDY account. The bench headed Chief Justice of Delhi DN Patel while sending the petition for representation asked the respondents authorities to treat the petition as a representation according to the Law, rules and regulations and Government policies.

Petitioner Akash Goel through advocate Mayank Aggarwal sought direction regarding the creation of exceptions dealing mechanism in DBT welfare Schemes envisaged by the Respondents including but not limited to cash transfer using DBT mechanism under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana ( "PMGKY" ). The Petitioner has also sought to declare and prohibiting the use of active PMJDY accounts as the sole criterion for identification of poor persons (or women) for DBT schemes including for Cash transfers under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana as being violative of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India for being arbitrary, discriminatory and exclusionary.

The plea also sought the direction to amend the eligibility criterion for the opening of PMJDY accounts and include persons who already have another type of accounts so as to enable them to avail benefits of welfare schemes including Cash transfers under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. The plea sought to allow poor women who have otherwise intended beneficiaries of the said scheme but have not been able to avail the benefit of cash transfers under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana to make applications through alternative means for getting the benefit of the said scheme.

Petitioner also sought to create a comprehensive mechanism for identification of poor women which may make use of the data available for PDS, MNREGA or non-PMJDY BSBD Accounts and also ensure the easy, transparent, accessible and practical process for conversion of other types of accounts into PMJDY accounts especially for poor persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...

'Proud moment', says Deputy DG after Telangana-AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award after 12 years

It was a proud moment for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State National Cadet Corps NCC Directorate to win the best directorate award on Republic Day for the year 2020-21 after 12 years, said Deputy DG of the directorate, Suresh Krishnan,...

Sheffield United wins again in bid for great escape in EPL

Sheffield Uniteds improbable quest to escape relegation from the Premier League gathered pace as the last-place team came from behind to beat fellow struggler West Bromwich Albion 2-1.After failing to win any of its first 17 games a first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021