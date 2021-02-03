Left Menu

Govt formally seals Rs 48,000 cr deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:49 IST
The government on Wednesdayformally sealedthe Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejaslight combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemothHindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The contract was handed over by Director General(Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairmanand Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inauguralceremony of Aero India-2021, the country's premier defence andaerospace show, here, in the presence of Defence MinisterRajnath Singh.

Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine andhighly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable ofoperating in high-threat air environments.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by PrimeMinister Narendra Modi last month approved the deal forprocurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-IA variant and 10 LCA TejasMk-I trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost IAF's combatprowess.

