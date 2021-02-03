Govt formally seals Rs 48,000 cr deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL

The government on Wednesdayformally sealedthe Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejaslight combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemothHindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The contract was handed over by Director General(Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairmanand Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inauguralceremony of Aero India-2021, the country's premier defence andaerospace show, here, in the presence of Defence MinisterRajnath Singh.

Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine andhighly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable ofoperating in high-threat air environments.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by PrimeMinister Narendra Modi last month approved the deal forprocurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-IA variant and 10 LCA TejasMk-I trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost IAF's combatprowess.

