Man beaten to death by brother over dispute

A 37-year-old inebriated man was allegedly beaten to death by his cousin brother here over a dispute, police said on Wednesday.

Mukesh Kumar abused and scolded his brother Vinod's children on Monday evening. When being prevented by Vinod, Kumar also misbehaved with him, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Irate over this, Vinod beat his brother badly with sticks. He was rushed to a hospital that referred him to Lucknow, but he died on the way, the officer said.

The video of the entire incident was recorded by someone on his mobile and it was made posted online. The suspect has been arrested and the body of victim was sent for post-mortem, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)