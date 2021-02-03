Left Menu

3 killed, 6 injured in road mishap on Agra-Lucknow expressway

ANI | Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:52 IST
3 killed, 6 injured in road mishap on Agra - Lucknow expressway on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Three persons were killed and six others were injured in a road mishap on the Agra - Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Wednesday. The incident took place when a truck after running over two employees of the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority, was trying to escape when it rammed into a bus.

The truck driver died on the spot. The truck was coming from Rajasthan and was heading to Bihar. The bus that was set forth into motion by the truck, further collided with an Innova belonging to the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority, parked nearby.

The six injured include three from the bus and the other three from the Innova. On receiving the information, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police reached the spot.

The accident occurred within 163 km of the Talgram police station limits. The police is engaged in identifying the deceased truck driver. The injured have been sent to the Saifai Medical College and hospital for treatment. (ANI)

