India prepared to counter any misadventure, defend its territorial integrity, says Rajnath

India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure to defend its people and the territorial integrity at all costs, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru on Wednesday. "India faces threats and challenges emanating from multiple fronts. India is a victim of state-sponsored and state inflicted terrorism, which is now a global threat," Singh said.

"We have long witnessed unfortunate attempts to employ force to change the status quo along our unresolved borders. India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure to defend our people and the territorial integrity at all costs," he added. Hailing the Aero India 2021, the Defence Minister said that the event displays the vast potential of the country and promises to be the world's first-ever hybrid aero and defence exhibition.

"The Aero India 21 will display the vast potential of India, and the multifarious opportunities that our country offers in the field of defence and aerospace sector. It also promises to be the world's first-ever hybrid aero and defence exhibition," he said. As the event is taking place during the coronavirus pandemic, he said: "Despite the constraints caused by the global pandemic, I am pleased to see such a large number of participants in this year's event. It is coming from the world's leading nations in the field of military and aviation."The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased India's under-development fifth-generation fighter aircraft Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft at Aero India.

As per DRDO, the aircraft will come with stealth features and all capabilities of a multirole fighter plane. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jet equipped with an air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was on display at the show. One dedicated squadron of the Air Force is equipped with these missiles which can strike targets at over 400-km.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was also displayed at the event in coastal defence role. Indian Navy is going to induct the missile as part of the Next Generation Maritime Marine Coastal Defence battery role. Aircraft took part in the flypast in Atmanirbhar formation and Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters in Trishul formation also took part at Aero India.

A contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters was awarded to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the Defence Ministry during the event. (ANI)

