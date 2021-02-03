TN Assembly adjourned after paying tributes to deceased former

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:26 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly was adjourned for the day on Wednesday after adopting a condolence resolution mourning the death of former Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu and two noted personalities.

As soon as the House convened, obituary references were made condoling the deaths of 22 former legislators.

A resolution mourning the deaths of Doraikannu, a three-time MLA and Minister since 2016, popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, and Dr. V Shanta, who dedicated her life to cancer care was adopted.

The House observed a two-minute silence and tributes were paid for their contributions to the society.

All of them died recently, during the interim period following the conclusion of the previous session on September 16 last year and before the start of the current one onFebruary 2.

The former Minister and singer died of COVID-19 and Shanta died at the age of 93.

Later, Speaker P Dhanapal said the House was adjourned for the day as a mark of respect to them. The Assembly would convene on Thursday, he said.

