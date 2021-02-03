Left Menu

Future Retail moves HC against order to maintain status quo on deal with Reliance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:32 IST
Future Retail moves HC against order to maintain status quo on deal with Reliance
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL) moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday against its single judge order directing the company to maintain status quo in relation to its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail, which has been objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

FRL's appeal was mentioned before a Joint Registrar of the high court who allowed it to be listed for hearing on Thursday, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Justice J R Midha on Tuesday said the court was satisfied that an immediate interim order was required to be passed to protect the rights of Amazon.

''Respondents (FRL) and other respondents are directed to maintain status quo as on today at 4:49 PM till pronouncement of the reserved order,'' the judge had said.

Amazon has approached the high court seeking direction to order enforcement of the award by Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) restraining FRL from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

Amazon has sought to restrain Kishore Biyani-led Future Group from taking any steps to complete the transaction with entities that are a part of the Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani (MDA) Group.

Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, in its plea, has also sought detention of the Biyanis, directors of FCPL and FRL and other related parties in civil prison and attaching of their properties for alleged ''wilful disobedience'' of the emergency arbitrator's order.

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Casanova Choreographer Paresh Shirodkar winning hearts digitally on social media

New Delhi India, February 3 ANIThePRTree Every human has a rhythm in his body and it comes out only when he is in joy and happiness. An expressive dancer always put soul into his performances and envision his craft to come out authentically...

Thousands protest Myanmar coup in Tokyo, demand Japan take tougher action

Thousands of Burmese demonstrators gathered outside Japans foreign affairs ministry on Wednesday demanding Tokyo join its allies in taking a harder stance against the military coup in Myanmar.Wearing red and waving printed photos of Aung Sa...

SKF India Launches E-shop, its First Online Store in India

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Customers will have easy access to Automotive and Industrial products and solutions in one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world SKF India, today launched E-shop eshop.skf.co.in - an online...

House Republican lawmakers seek to remove Omar from committee assignments - Fox News

House Republican lawmakers are seeking this week to oust U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, from her committee assignments as Democrats push for similar action against Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021