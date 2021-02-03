Role of main leaders under scanner for violating route during Republic Day

The Crime Branch is probing the role of main leaders for violating the agreed route of the tractor rally on January 26, said Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi Police on Wednesday. The investigation into the Republic Day violence is being conducted at three levels - local police, special cell and crime branch.

"Crime branch is examining who all were involved in actual violations, including leaders, who had given an undertaking for tractor parade on a fixed route, didn't abide by it. We're probing the role of main leaders in route violations," he said while speaking to ANI. He further said that there is no coordination issue with Punjab Police, though we haven't been able to arrest Deep Sidhu. Hopefully, he'll be traced soon.

"Be it politicians or their followers, the probe will proceed ahead on basis of evidence and action will be taken against them," he said. "On January 26 some people hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Some of them have been identified out of which Deep Sidhu is the prime accused to be arrested. We have also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on them. We will arrest them soon," said Praveer Ranjan.

"A few other people have also been identified who indulged in the violence on January 26 and they provoked others as well. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced on them," he added. Ranjan earlier informed that 44 cases were registered in connection with the Republic Day violence out of which 14 important cases were reported to the Crime Branch and an investigation team has been formed to look into the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)