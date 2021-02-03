BRIEF-Santander Says It Does Not Need To Grow Through Traditional M&A

Chairman Of Spain's Santander, Ana Botin:

* SAYS THE BANK DOES NOT NEED TO GROW THROUGH M&A, GROWTH RATHER BASED ON DIGITAL STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

Also Read: Spain's COVID-19 incidence hits new high as third wave of infection rages

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)