BRIEF-Santander Says It Does Not Need To Grow Through Traditional M&A

BRIEF-Santander Says It Does Not Need To Grow Through Traditional M&AReuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:13 IST
Chairman Of Spain's Santander, Ana Botin:
* SAYS THE BANK DOES NOT NEED TO GROW THROUGH M&A, GROWTH RATHER BASED ON DIGITAL STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
