Ghulam Nabi Azad demands strict action against those involved in Red Fort violence

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday demanded that strict action should be taken against those involved in violence at Red Fort on January 26 during the farmers' tractor rally against new farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:48 IST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday demanded that strict action should be taken against those involved in violence at Red Fort on January 26 during the farmers' tractor rally against new farm laws. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Azad said, "What happened at the Red Fort should not have happened. It was against democracy and law and order. The insult of the national flag at a place from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation cannot be tolerated."

He further said, "Strict action should be taken against whoever was involved. But at the same time, I want to say that no attempt should be made to implicate innocent farmer leaders in false cases." "Cases of sedition have been filed against some journalists and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor. A person who was Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) and represented India across the world, how can he be anti-national? If he is anti-national, then we all are anti-national. How can we call an MP anti-national?" he added.

Azad also urged the government to take back the three farm laws. "I request the government to take back the three farm laws. Some people are missing and I request the PM to constitute a committee to investigate this matter. My party condemns the Jan 26 (violence) in the strongest words possible," said the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

