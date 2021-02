BRIEF-Santander Says Is Not Interested Taking Part In Cross-Border M&A In Europe

Chairman Of Spain's Santander, Ana Botin:

* SAYS IS NOT INTERESTED TAKING PART IN CROSS-BORDER M&A IN EUROPE

* SAYS SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY CHANGES WOULD BE NEEDED FIRST TO POTENTIALLY CONSIDER CROSS-BORDER M&A OPTIONS

