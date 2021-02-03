Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti criticises barricading at farmers' protest sites

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:51 IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday criticised the multi-layered barricading by police at the farmers' protest sites on the borders of the national capital.

Taking to Twitter to express solidarity with the farmers agitating against the new agri laws, Mehbooba said while concertina wires and trenches around farmer protest sites have shocked everyone, the sight is far too familiar for the people of Kashmir.

“We understand the pain & humiliation inflicted on our farmers & stand in solidarity with them,” the former chief minister said in another tweet, adding the government cannot ''run roughshod'' over those who protest.

