Japan's Motegi: attempts to change status quo continuing in East, South China Seas

Japan's Motegi: attempts to change status quo continuing in East, South China SeasReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:05 IST
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday that unilateral attempts to change the status quo are continuing in the East and South China Seas, in an apparent reference to China's maritime expansion.
Motegi made the comment at the start of an online meeting of Japanese and British foreign and defence ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
