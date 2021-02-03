Ahead Mumbai civic polls, Sena to hold event for Gujaratis on Feb 7

As part of its efforts to woo theGujarati vote bank ahead of the 2022 civic polls in Mumbai,the Shiv Sena will hold a convention on February 7, where 21businessmen will join the party, a party official said.

This will be the second meeting with members of theGujarati community, after the first one was held on January10, Shiv Sena's national organiser Hemraj Shah said.

As many as 21 businessmen from the Gujarati communitywill join the party on the day of the convention, he said.

''The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pollsare a matter of prestige for the Shiv Sena,'' Shah said.

Polls to the BMC, nine other civic bodies, 27 zillaparishads and gram panchayats are slated to be held inFebruary 2022.

The Sena has been in power in the BMC, the richestcivic body, consistently since 1997.

