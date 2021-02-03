Irish COVID-19 unemployment rate climbs to 25% in January
Ireland's unemployment rate, including those receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefit, surged to 25% in January after the government imposed a strict lockdown, up from a revised 19.4% in December, the state statistics agency said on Wednesday. The Central Statistics Office revised the official December unemployment rate to 5.8% from 7.2%.Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:43 IST
Ireland's unemployment rate, including those receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefit, surged to 25% in January after the government imposed a strict lockdown, up from a revised 19.4% in December, the state statistics agency said on Wednesday. Restrictions, including the closure of shops and restaurants and a ban on travel and home visits, were dropped for most of December but reimposed late in that month following a surge in infections.
Excluding those on the emergency Pandemic Unemployment Payment, 5.8% of the workforce were registered as unemployed in January. The Central Statistics Office revised the official December unemployment rate to 5.8% from 7.2%.
