Left Menu

Dreaded criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty neutralised in UP's Baghpat

A dreaded criminal Zaved carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was neutralised in an encounter jointly by Delhi Police Special Cell and Uttar Pradesh Police in Baraut here on Tuesday.

ANI | Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:17 IST
Dreaded criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty neutralised in UP's Baghpat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A dreaded criminal Zaved carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was neutralised in an encounter jointly by Delhi Police Special Cell and Uttar Pradesh Police in Baraut here on Tuesday. A semi-automatic pistol with 3 live cartridges and one carbine of 9 mm have been recovered from his possession, Delhi Police said in a release. One carbine of 9 mm with 10 live cartridges was also recovered from Zaved's car.

The Delhi Police informed that a trap was laid for the 38-year-old criminal after receiving intel input about his arrival in Baraut on late Tuesday night. "On arrival, he was cornered by police and asked to surrender but he opened fire upon members of the police team. Police fired in self defence in which Zaved suffered injured. He was immediately rushed to hospital PHC Baraut where he died," the release said.

Zaved was involved in a total of 21 criminal cases,13 in Delhi, 8 in Uttar Pradesh which includes murder, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, assault on police and intimidation. He was also wanted in a sensational case of robbery-cum murder of a Delhi Police constable Manish Yadav.

"On the night of September 7, 2020, Zaved with his 3 other associates had intercepted the constable riding upon his bike and threatened to hand over his belongings at gunpoint. As per reports Manish was shot on his refusal to comply and he was robbed of Rs 20,000 and other belongings. The injured constable died on the same night in a hospital," read the police release. He was also wanted in two more cases of sensational armed robberies in Uttar Pradesh committed in September 2020.

Zaved was earlier arrested in a case of gang rape in the area of Bhajanpura police station in Delhi in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fortification continues at Ghazipur, MHA official says no further ban on internet

Stringent security continued on Wednesday at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, one of the key protest sites where thousands of farmers are camping with a demand that the Centre repeal the new agri-marketing laws enacted last Septe...

AstraZeneca, Oxford expect 'next generation' COVID-19 vaccine to tackle variants by autumn - executive

AstraZeneca and Oxford University aim to produce the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines that will protect against variants as soon as the autumn, a senior executive at the British drugmaker said on Wednesday. Asked when AstraZeneca could ...

Slower consolidation to constrain India's fiscal strength over medium term: Moody's

Rating agency Moodys on Wednesday Indias fiscal deficit projections are higher than expected and slower consolidation will constrain its fiscal strength over the medium term.The US-based agency said it expects Indias nominal GDP growth to r...

Trade unions burn copies of budget in Puducherry

Leaders and members of different trade unions held a demonstration here on Wednesday to condemn the alleged pro-capitalist features of the Union Budget for fiscal 2021-2022.The agitators raised slogans against the NDA government and burned ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021