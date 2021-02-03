Left Menu

U.N. dismayed at Navalny sentence, calls for release of protesters

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:19 IST
U.N. dismayed at Navalny sentence, calls for release of protesters
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.N. human rights office voiced deep dismay on Wednesday at the sentencing of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and called for the immediate release of peaceful protesters, including some 1,400 arrested on Tuesday.

A Moscow court jailed Navalny for a three-and-a-half-years on Tuesday - although his lawyer said the anti-corruption blogger would actually serve two years and eight months because of time already spent under house arrest.

U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement that his sentence was for allegedly violating the conditions of a 2014 suspended sentence in an embezzlement case "that the European Court of Human Rights had in 2017 already unanimously found to be arbitrary, unfair and manifestly unreasonable".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy looks to 'Super Mario' Draghi to end political crisis

Former European bank chief Mario Draghi agreed on Wednesday to try to form a non-political government to steer Italy through the coronavirus pandemic after last-ditch negotiations among political parties failed to produce a viable governing...

Israeli drone explodes over south Lebanon - local broadcaster, security source

An Israeli drone blew up in the sky above south Lebanon on Wednesday, local broadcaster NBN and a security source said. The source said the drone was shot down. Witnesses said they heard an explosion.There was no immediate comment from Isra...

UPL ties up with TeleSense for tech solutions on commodity storage, transport

Agro-chemical firm UPL Ltd on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with US-based internet of things IoT innovator TeleSense to revolutionise post-harvest grain storage and transport.In a statement, UPL said it will help TeleSense s...

Fauci: Watch Super Bowl at home with household

When it comes to Super Bowl parties during this pandemic year, Dr Anthony Faucis says to just lay low and cool it. President Joe Bidens chief medical adviser says during TV interviews Wednesday that now isnt the time to invite people over f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021