Trade unions burn copies of budget in Puducherry

Leaders and members of different trade unions held a demonstration here on Wednesday to condemn the alleged pro-capitalist features of the Union Budget for fiscal 2021-2022.

The agitators raised slogans against the NDA government and burned copies of the budget papers.

The unionists protested also against the alleged anti-labour policies of the government.

Policemen doused the burning copies.

The unions, which held the demonstration, included INTUC,AITUC, CITU, and AICCTU.

