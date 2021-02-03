UK PM Johnson calls for urgent EU action to sort post-Brexit N. Ireland problems

The European Union needs to take urgent action to resolve problems with the implementation of the post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the province's first minister on Wednesday.

Following a call with Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, a spokesman from Johnson's office said:

"The Prime Minister said that we needed urgent action from the EU to resolve outstanding problems with Protocol implementation, so as to preserve the gains of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and to ensure that Northern Ireland benefits in full from the UK’s exit from the EU."

