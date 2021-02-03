Bihar Police seize ganja worth Rs 3.5 crore, arrest 6 persons

The Economic Offence Wing(EOW) of Bihar Police seized 240 kg ganja worth Rs 3.5 croreand arrested six persons including a trainee Sub-Inspector ofExcise department from Gaya district on Wednesday, a seniorofficer said.

The EOW had received a tip-off that ganja worth croresof rupees will be transported to Bihar from Jharkhand. A teamwas constituted to identify and seize the vehicle carrying theganja, Additional Director General of Police (EOW) NayyarHasnain Khan said.

The ADGP said the EOW team identified the said vehicleon NH-2 in Gaya district but the trainee SI of excisedepartment had taken the truck towards Bodhgaya.

Khan said the trainee SI had taken Rs 40,000 in cashas advance from the truck driver after demanding Rs 5 lakh forreleasing the truck and illegal ganja.

The EOW team had put the truck and a car onsurveillance, the ADGP said, adding that the team arrestedfour persons involved in the smuggling of ganja travelling inthe car.

The team took them to Bodhgaya, the ADGP said, addingthat all the four arrested persons from the car are residentsof Bhojpur district.

The Excise department's trainee sub-inspector and ahome guard were also arrested in the case, he added.

Khan said that SSP Gaya, Aditya Kumar has been askedto ensure necessary and further actions in the case. Severalother persons could also be arrested in the case, he added.

Replying to a query, the SSP, said that city SP RakeshKumar is leading the team which is interrogating the accusedpersons.

