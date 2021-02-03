Budget session of Manipur Assembly gets underway

The budget session of the ManipurLegislative Assembly began on Wednesday, as Governor NajmaHeptulla highlighted the measures undertaken by the stategovernment to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The session will have 13 sittings till February 22,including Chief Minister N Biren Singh's presentation of thebudget estimate for 2021-22 on Friday, an official releasesaid.

Heptulla, during his address, said the Manipurgovernment has taken a host of COVID-19 steps since itsoutbreak last year, including screening of returnees,establishment of a 24-hour control room, closure of the bordergate at Moreh town, and setting up multiple coronaviruscentres, amongs others.

Singh will also present the 15th Business AdvisoryCommittee Report on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)