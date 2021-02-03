Left Menu

Budget session of Manipur Assembly gets underway

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:32 IST
The budget session of the ManipurLegislative Assembly began on Wednesday, as Governor NajmaHeptulla highlighted the measures undertaken by the stategovernment to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The session will have 13 sittings till February 22,including Chief Minister N Biren Singh's presentation of thebudget estimate for 2021-22 on Friday, an official releasesaid.

Heptulla, during his address, said the Manipurgovernment has taken a host of COVID-19 steps since itsoutbreak last year, including screening of returnees,establishment of a 24-hour control room, closure of the bordergate at Moreh town, and setting up multiple coronaviruscentres, amongs others.

Singh will also present the 15th Business AdvisoryCommittee Report on Wednesday.

