President Kovind to visit Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh from February 4 to 7

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from February 4 to 7, according to a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:17 IST
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from February 4 to 7, according to a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. According to the statement, the President will leave for Bengaluru tomorrow evening.

During his visit, the President will be addressing the valedictory function of the undergoing Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station in Bengaluru's Yalehanka. "The President will visit Madikeri, Kodagu district of Karnataka on February 6 to inaugurate a Museum at the erstwhile ancestral house of General Thimayya," the statement further read.

Kovind will attend the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru on February 7. He will also visit the Ashram of the Satsang Foundation in Madanapalle and Peepal Grove School at Sadum in Andhra Pradesh, before returning to the national capital on Sunday. (ANI)

