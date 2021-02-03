Left Menu

HC refuses to interfere with CBI's FIR against coal scam accused

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:26 IST
HC refuses to interfere with CBI's FIR against coal scam accused

The Calcutta High Court onWednesday refused to interfere with an FIR lodged by theCentral Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Anup Majee,an accused in a case of alleged illegal coal trading in theAsansol-Ranigunj belt of West Bengal.

The CBI is probing the alleged illegal trading of coalin the belt and Majee is the director of a company engaged inpurchase and sale of the dry fuel.

Rejecting the prayer of Majee for quashing of the FIR,Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya directed that theinvestigating agency is authorised to continue its probe inrespect of the FIR within the ''railway areas'' located in thestate.

The court directed that the CBI is not authorised toconduct physical raids or active investigation into otherareas of West Bengal than the railway areas as defined underthe Railways Act.

However, it can summon and interrogate witnessesresiding in the state, even in places other than railway areasfor the purpose of investigation, the court said.

It also directed that the CBI can conduct investigationpertaining to the FIR in places beyond the railway areas''subject to specific consent being granted by appropriateauthorities of the state of West Bengal''.

The CBI on November 28 last year carried out a massivesearch operation in a number of locations in four states --West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh -- afterregistering a case against Majee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farm laws issue rocks Lok Sabha for second day; Oppn demands separate discussion

Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after the House was repeatedly adjourned due to protests by opposition members who were demanding a separate discussion on the farm laws issue.The House reass...

India has received USD 358.30 bn during 2014-20: Som Parkash

India has received USD 358.3 billion foreign direct investment FDI in the last six financial years 2014-20, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.He said that investment outreach activit...

PM Modi's brother stages dharna at Lucknow airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modis brother Prahlad Modi staged a dharna at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday, alleging that police did not let his supporters reach there and took them into custody. Police, however, have denied the charge. Accordi...

AIADMK to launch Whatsapp campaign to highlight development work

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday saidit will launch a Whatsapp campaign ahead of the comingAssembly polls in Tamil Nadu by creating groups in everyconstituency to highlight the partys development work.Over 150 such groups will be formed per c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021