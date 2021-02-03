AAP files police complaint against Sambit Patra

AAP files police complaint against Sambit PatraPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:50 IST
The AAP on Wednesday filed an official complaint with the Delhi Police against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for allegedly posting a doctored video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
In the complaint, AAP demanded action against Patra under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The police said it has received the complaint and is examining it.
The AAP has been extending support to the farmers' agitation against the three agri laws. There was no immediate reaction available from Patra or the BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
