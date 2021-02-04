Left Menu

U.S. State Dept 'disturbed' by reports of charges against ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 01:32 IST
U.S. State Dept 'disturbed' by reports of charges against ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi

The United States is "disturbed" by reports that ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was charged following the military's takeover and repeated a call for all detained in the coup to be immediately released, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

Myanmar police have filed charges against Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

