S.Korea's Moon pledged to upgrade S.Korea-U.S. alliance in call with Biden - presidential office

S.Korea's Moon pledged to upgrade S.Korea-U.S. alliance in call with Biden - presidential officeReuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-02-2021 05:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 05:59 IST
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that he pledged to upgrade the country's alliance with the United States in a phone call with President Joe Biden, Seoul's presidential office said.
"We will always stand together as we work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackle global challenges," Moon said in a statement.
