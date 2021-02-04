Left Menu

S.Korea's Moon pledged to upgrade S.Korea-U.S. alliance in call with Biden - presidential office

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-02-2021 05:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 05:59 IST
S.Korea's Moon pledged to upgrade S.Korea-U.S. alliance in call with Biden - presidential office

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that he pledged to upgrade the country's alliance with the United States in a phone call with President Joe Biden, Seoul's presidential office said.

"We will always stand together as we work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackle global challenges," Moon said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo 2020 chief says he may need to resign over comments on women -Mainichi

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Thursday he may need to resign over comments he made about women if calls for him to do so strengthen, the Mainichi newspaper quoted him as saying.Mori caused an uproar with remarks the previous day...

After seven years, Brazil shuts down Car Wash anti-corruption squad

Brazils Car Wash anti-corruption unit has officially shut down, the end of an era for a team of prosecutors that helped send dozens of Latin American political and business leaders to jail, including several former presidents.The task force...

NFL-Chiefs not satisfied with one Super Bowl, says Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has been virtually unstoppable since becoming the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs three seasons ago, but said the reigning Super Bowl champions are far from satisfied.Mahomes, who is 44-9 as a starter, took ho...

Brazil's Vale seeks to draw line under rocky two years

Brazils Vale SA said on Wednesday a multi-billion-dollar deal with authorities may be imminent and production may rebound this year, as the iron ore miner seeks to draw a line under two years dogged by sluggish production and complex legal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021